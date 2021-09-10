Succes for Net Zero summit in the Ironbridge Gorge

Business leaders from a wide range of sectors and locations converged on the Ironbridge Gorge for Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Net Zero’ conference.

Expert presenters provided advice and guidance on how to begin the journey to Net Zero

The half-day seminar at Enginuity, sponsored by Telford waste management firm Reconomy, was arranged to help businesses ‘demystify’ the quest for a sustainable future and explore ways of reducing their carbon footprint.

Expert presenters provided advice and guidance on how to begin the journey to Net Zero, what it actually means, and where to find information on grants and support that is available.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said feedback had been very positive.

“It demonstrated that there is a wide-ranging need for support, including summits like this. We will be rolling out a suite of events and training across Shropshire to help our members understand, utilise, and capitalise on Net Zero.

“It was encouraging to see some of our members already on the right path, and given other local firms’ demonstrable expertise we remain committed to facilitating these events, and connecting our members to the experts able to help and train them. There is no time like the present to go Net Zero.”

After a networking lunch, delegates heard from a mix of climate experts and sustainability firms on topics such as green finance, grants and how to find them, plus carbon footprint measuring and reduction.

The chamber said a big thanks to the team at Enginuity and the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust for their hospitality, and to sustainability consultant Andy Whyle for doing a ‘sterling job’ as the host.

Josh Carpenter, Shropshire Chamber’s policy officer, added: “The day was a great success with delegates learning exactly what Net Zero means in the context of their business, and receiving pragmatic first steps to get started on their journey.

“A particular highlight was the question-and-answer session at the end, with firms asking targeted questions to receive advice bespoke to their business.”