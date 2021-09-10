Expansion into Telford for Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury team

Lawyers at a Shropshire firm are “returning home” as part of the firm’s personal injury team expands into a new base in Telford.

Jemma Jones, Karen Clarke, Debbie Humphries, Helen Jones and Lesley Teleki part of the firm’s personal injury team in Telford

Whilst the firm has a strong client base in the Telford area, it’s the first time Lanyon Bowdler has had a personal injury team based in the town for nearly 20 years, and head of the new Telford team, Debbie Humphries, said it was a landmark moment for the firm.

“We are all very excited about the move,” she said. “We haven’t had a Telford presence since 2003 and in some ways it feels like we are returning home.

- Advertisement -

“I started as a trainee in the personal injury team in the Telford office back in September 1998 and have since progressed to becoming a partner in the firm in January 2020.

“Karen Clarke, an associate legal executive, started her journey with Lanyon Bowdler at the Telford office in 1996 as a support secretary and has worked her way up, having recently qualified as a legal executive and being recognised by the firm in becoming an associate earlier this year, which happens to be her 25th year with the firm.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to work with clients in the Telford area, and this feels like a big moment for the team and the firm as a whole.”

Debbie and Karen are joined in the Telford office by Jemma Jones, who has recently moved into a role as legal support assistant following time providing secretarial support. Jemma is looking to build on her law degree and masters in legal practice where she attained a distinction.

Helen Jones and Lesley Teleki have also made the switch to the Telford office as the team’s key secretarial support, although Helen will continue to provide some support for the team in Shrewsbury.

Head of the personal injury department at Lanyon Bowdler, Dawn Humphries, said demand for specialist legal advice regarding personal injury claims had grown across the firm.

She said: “Having recently been appointed as head of the department, it’s been really exciting to oversee the move of this team to Telford and I know they will be a huge success.

“The firm’s reputation for personal injury work is amongst the best in the country, so it’s great to be able to help more people in the Telford area. We have a team of personal injury experts throughout Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales, and are able to see clients at offices convenient for them.

“We have also recently moved to newly refurbished offices in Telford, in Kendal Court, which have excellent meeting facilities and plenty of parking, so we are easily accessible. We are able to offer face to face meetings where necessary, but continue to offer video appointments and appointments via the phone.”

For any advice regarding personal injury legal services, call 01952 291222 or visit the website at www.lblaw.co.uk.