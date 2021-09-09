Shoothill secure contract with construction specialist Darwin Group

Shrewsbury-based software experts Shoothill has launched a new project with off-site construction specialist Darwin Group.

The partnership will involve the development, design, launch and maintenance of a project management application. The system will be hosted on Microsoft Azure, the world’s leading cloud application platform – a platform that powers many of Shoothill’s projects, including Housebuilder Pro.

Darwin Group deliver construction projects for the health, education and the wider public sectors using modern methods of construction. Darwin Group has been involved in many large-scale projects, including the delivery of a COVID-19 ward for University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. The £33 million build was delivered in just 20 weeks during the second lockdown.

The system will be designed to facilitate purchase orders, monitor projects, manage budgets and more, streamlining construction project management workflow and adding transparency to Darwin Group’s overall business processes. The partnership will flourish alongside the system, that over time will grow to become a full ERP (enterprise resource planning) system.

Richard Pierce, Managing Director of Darwin Group, said: “Dedicated and efficient project management of our builds is something that we pride ourselves on. Having an application built specifically for our needs will be a fantastic asset and will allow us to group key parts of our projects in one place, while simplifying the processes for our team and our clients.”



Simon Jeavons, Chief Operating Officer & Director of Shoothill, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Darwin Group to deliver them a bespoke digital solution that will transform the way they conduct business on a day-to-day basis. We thrive off seeing the benefits organisations like Darwin Group receive from using our software and we cannot wait to see the impact this system will have.”