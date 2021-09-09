17.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 9, 2021

Shoothill secure contract with construction specialist Darwin Group

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury-based software experts Shoothill has launched a new project with off-site construction specialist Darwin Group.

The partnership will involve the development, design, launch and maintenance of a project management application. The system will be hosted on Microsoft Azure, the world’s leading cloud application platform – a platform that powers many of Shoothill’s projects, including Housebuilder Pro.

Darwin Group deliver construction projects for the health, education and the wider public sectors using modern methods of construction. Darwin Group has been involved in many large-scale projects, including the delivery of a COVID-19 ward for University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. The £33 million build was delivered in just 20 weeks during the second lockdown.

- Advertisement -

The system will be designed to facilitate purchase orders, monitor projects, manage budgets and more, streamlining construction project management workflow and adding transparency to Darwin Group’s overall business processes. The partnership will flourish alongside the system, that over time will grow to become a full ERP (enterprise resource planning) system.

Richard Pierce, Managing Director of Darwin Group, said: “Dedicated and efficient project management of our builds is something that we pride ourselves on. Having an application built specifically for our needs will be a fantastic asset and will allow us to group key parts of our projects in one place, while simplifying the processes for our team and our clients.”

Simon Jeavons, Chief Operating Officer & Director of Shoothill, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Darwin Group to deliver them a bespoke digital solution that will transform the way they conduct business on a day-to-day basis. We thrive off seeing the benefits organisations like Darwin Group receive from using our software and we cannot wait to see the impact this system will have.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP