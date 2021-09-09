New base for Howdens in Shrewsbury

A kitchen supplier to the trade has relocated to a bigger base to further expand its business in Shrewsbury and provide greater convenience for customers.

From left Liz Lowe (Morris Property) Phil Dix (Howdens) and Toby Shaw (Towler Shaw Roberts)

Howdens has taken a 15 year lease on a 9,593 ft² depot at Morris Property’s Vanguard Park at the site’s final phase of development. Established in the town for 24 years, it had outgrown its former 7,000 ft² premises at Lancaster Road.

Depot manager Phil Dix said: “We needed more space and a more prominent site with better facilities for our customers, including dedicated parking. We now have our warehouse, showroom and offices at a more accessible location on a trade park, rather than next to a housing estate.

“The response has been amazing; everyone has been positive about the building and its position. We’re looking forward to growing our business further and delivering great service in more modern premises.”

Changes at the new depot include a dedicated presentation suite where trade customers can meet the depot’s four main designers to discuss kitchen designs in depth.

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said: “We are delighted we could provide a more visible, energy efficient building with the facilities Howdens needed to enable it to move and build on its success.”

Vanguard Park is one of the region’s most successful business parks, providing more than 237,000 ft² of showroom and trade counter premises for local, national and international businesses. The latest letting leaves just three units remaining at Vanguard 6, its final phase of development.

Toby Shaw, of Towler Shaw Roberts, the retained agent for Vanguard said: “This destination trade park continues to be a popular choice for businesses because of its proven success and excellent location. It is known for its flexible spaces, modern design and first-class site management.”