FBC Manby Bowdler welcomes new career starters to firm

Shropshire-based law firm, FBC Manby Bowdler, has bolstered its customer service support with the addition of a business apprentice and two Kickstart employees.

Business administration apprentice Jasmine Massey (left) and Kickstart employee Jagraj Gill with Head of New Business, Dawn Tuck (centre)

Jasmine Massey has joined as a business administration apprentice, while Aliyah Kumari and Jagraj Gill have been welcomed as customer call handlers through the Kickstart employee programme, part of the UK Government’s Plan for Jobs.

Head of New Business, Dawn Tuck, whose department will be overseeing the new recruits, said the roles reaffirm FBC Manby Bowdler’s commitment to both excellent customer service and to providing valuable job opportunities in the region.

“These three new roles will support our existing client support team to achieve the stellar standard of service we are recognised for.

“Jasmine’s role is to provide administrative support, while Aliyah and Jagraj are responding to clients and prospective customers within the new enquiries team. All three will be benefiting from our investment in their training and skills development and we’re looking forward to working alongside them over the coming months.”

When speaking about her new role, Jasmine said: “I decided university was not the right direction for me after I completed my A-Levels earlier this year.

“I have a particular interest in business administration and this role means I receive on-the-job training as well as a formal qualification at the end. I’m excited to be developing my skills alongside the team, as well as supporting new and existing clients.”

The Kickstart government scheme is a £2 billion fund to create high-quality six-month job placements for young people as part of the Covid-19 recovery plan. The two Kickstart roles at FBC Manby Bowdler have provided Aliyah and Jagraj with 25 hours a week, six-month contracts.

Aliyah, 20, said: “I felt like this opportunity would be ideal for me with my previous experience in customer facing roles. I’ve already learned a lot and am looking forward to developing my skills further.”

Jagraj, who is 23 and has previous retail and car dealership experience said: “My new colleagues have been really supportive and I’m excited to see what other opportunities might be available to me further down the line.”