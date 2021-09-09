Businesses taken on tour of Shropshire Kitchen Garden

Guests from businesses and professional services across Shropshire have met together for the first time in over 18 months at a unique networking event, held in the Shropshire Kitchen Garden.

Guests were taken on a tour and experienced wine tasting at the garden of Hugh Strickland, Corporate and Commercial Partner at Aaron & Partners Solicitors

Hosted by Aaron & Partners, it took place at the garden of Hugh Strickland, Corporate and Commercial Partner at the firm, who has inherited his passion for his kitchen gardens from his father and grandfather before him, and has even set up a YouTube channel to encourage others to grow their own.

Guests from businesses included IEC Solutions, Different Dog and Magna Specialist Confectioners and were given a tour of the garden as Hugh shared some of his top tips for growing produce throughout the year.

A wine tasting session was also held by family-run wine merchant Tanners, who offered insight into how local wine maker, Paso Primero procure wines from Spain.

The event follows the successful launch of the Shropshire Kitchen Garden YouTube channel, during lockdown, with Hugh also providing his gardening tips to listeners on BBC Radio Shropshire.

He said: “Even with lockdown keeping us apart, getting outside and active is something we have all been able to do, so it was a brilliant opportunity to introduce guests to the joys of growing your own produce and giving them the insight and knowledge, they need if they wanted to start their own.

“This was the first time we’ve been able to meet up in person following the easing of restrictions, so I was delighted to host everyone at my own kitchen garden to toast the resilience of so many businesses over the past 18 months.

“Even during challenging times, there are so many success stories coming from our region right now and having heard more about the big plans some of Shropshire’s businesses have in place, I’m excited for the future of our region.”