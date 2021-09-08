22 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 8, 2021

TG Concrete acquire two concrete plants in north Wales

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire firm TG Concrete has acquired two concrete plants in north Wales as part of ambitious growth plans.

Porthmadog Concrete Limited has been acquired by TG Concrete
Porthmadog Concrete Limited has been acquired by TG Concrete

The firm is part of the family-owned Tudor Griffiths Group which already has concrete plants covering the majority of Shropshire, Cheshire and North and Mid Wales.

Now the company has acquired Porthmadog Concrete Limited which has ready-mix plants in Porthmadog and Pwllheli.

- Advertisement -

TG Group Managing Director Tudor Griffiths said the transaction would not affect customer enquiries and orders, and that service would continue with the same professional approach and attitude as in the past.

“This change of ownership will make the quality sands, gravels and aggregates produced at our Cefn Graianog sand and gravel quarry – at nearby Llanllyfni – directly available to all Porthmadog Concrete customers.

“Our entire team is looking forward to continuing to provide both existing and new customers with the same level of support and assistance as before.”

Porthmadog Concrete Limited was originally set up by Robert Griffith and his late father, Hugh, in 1991, and over the last 30 years, the company has developed a strong and vibrant business operating throughout the Llyn Peninsula and West Gwynedd.

It originally operated with two small trucks, but the company now has five plant-based concrete mixer trucks, and also has the support of TG Group’s fleet of over 50 concrete mixer trucks.

“Although standing down as Director and Company Secretary, Robert and Fiona Griffith will continue to be involved on a daily basis, and we’re very pleased to be working with them during this transitional period,” said Tudor.

The latest deal follows on from TG Concrete’s acquisition of a plant from Hanson at Cemmaes Road, near Machynlleth, and the construction of a brand-new plant in Bridgnorth.

“Our growth plans are continuing as we work hard to keep up with increased customer demand and to meet our objective of reaching new customers in an even wider geographical area,” said Tudor.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP