Building blocks laid for stronger future for Shropshire building firm

An award-winning firm of Shropshire builders has made a series of new appointments as it lays the foundation to further strengthen its team.

David Disney, Kelly Swannick and Corrie Ellis have all joined the Pave Aways team

Pave Aways Building Contractors, which is based at Knockin, near Oswestry, has welcomed three new recruits as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering construction excellence and to enable the introduction of a new role focusing on the welfare of its staff.

David Disney, a former director of Midlands building firm E Manton Ltd, has joined as contracts manager. Corrie Ellis has taken on the role of payroll and accounts officer to facilitate the internal promotion of finance manager Charlotte Davies whilst Kelly Swannick is a new part-time receptionist and administrative assistant, sharing the job with Sabrina Davies who is expanding her remit to develop Pave Aways’ health and wellbeing strategy.

Pave Aways is one of the region’s leading independent commercial building contractors with offices in Knockin near Oswestry, Wrexham and Newtown. The firm is currently working on commercial new builds and extensions in the education, healthcare, manufacturing and charity sectors with a total value of £28m for clients across Shropshire, Mid Wales, Staffordshire, Cheshire and the south west.

Managing Director Steven Owen said the new appointments were crucial to further build on Pave Aways’ success.

“It has been a very busy few years for the overall development of the business and we are now looking to consolidate our position and lay the groundwork to underpin our long-term strategy,” he explained.

“David brings a wealth of construction experience to Pave Aways and will play an important role in ensuring we continue to offer the same standard of construction excellence we pride ourselves on as we grow.

“Having Corrie on board will enable us to support Charlotte’s personal development and future role in the business. Sabrina’s new focus underlines our commitment to supporting our on-site and office-based teams and she will work closely with our HR manager to explore and develop initiatives that support their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Pave Aways employs 86 staff and supports a sub-contractor supply chain of more than 180 businesses across the region.