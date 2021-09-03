Shropshire law firm expands residential property team

A law firm with offices across Shropshire has welcomed two new faces to its residential property team as property sales continue to soar in the county.

Emma Wilson and Joanne Thomas have joined Lanyon Bowdler’s Oswestry office

Lawyers at Lanyon Bowdler say the expansion reflects the growing demand for property – both across Shropshire and into Wales.

Emma Wilson and Joanne Thomas have joined the firm’s Oswestry office, bringing a wealth of experience in residential property law.

Emma Wilson is an experienced residential conveyancing solicitor, working for firms in London, Chester and Liverpool before joining Lanyon Bowdler as the residential property team leader in Oswestry.

She said: “It’s been well-documented that the property market is extremely busy across the country, and none more so than here in Shropshire.

“Rural areas like ours have really surged in popularity during the pandemic, as many people now see working from home as a viable long-term option, so no longer need to live in large towns and cities.

“I qualified as a solicitor in 2001 and have many years of experience assisting with all aspects of residential conveyancing, including sales and purchases of both freehold and leasehold properties, remortgages and leases.

“I have acted on behalf of commercial developer clients, as well as private individuals, and am really looking forward to assisting a variety of clients in Oswestry and the wider area.”

A recent addition to Emma’s team is Joanne Thomas, a specialist in residential property who has worked in Shropshire since qualifying as a solicitor nearly 10 years ago.

Born and raised in Shrewsbury, Joanne said she enjoyed helping people with the sale or purchase of their home.

“Moving house is a hugely important part of someone’s life, and I am proud to be able to help them make that step with as little stress and worry as possible,” she said.

“Communication is key to ensuring a property exchanges hands quickly and efficiently, so I always make an effort to avoid using legal jargon and keep my clients updated throughout the whole process.”

