14.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 3, 2021

Shrewsbury salon encourages businesses to adopt trans friendly practices

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A hair and beauty salon in Shrewsbury has recently taken part in trans awareness and inclusivity training to make sure the services they offer are as inclusive as possible to the LGBTQ+ community.

Miranda Etheridge, Jade Beckwith, Sarah Morris, and Lisa Hughes at Meraki Hair & Beauty. Photo: Birgitta Zoutman Photography
Miranda Etheridge, Jade Beckwith, Sarah Morris, and Lisa Hughes at Meraki Hair & Beauty. Photo: Birgitta Zoutman Photography

Sarah Morris, who runs Meraki Hair & Beauty based in The Parade Shops, hopes other businesses in the town will follow their lead in learning how to be a trans ally.

The training was run by Sam Marshall, also known as The Beauty Guru, who is a well-known voice in the beauty industry, and Keri Blue, founder of Hair Has No Gender – who are on a mission to educate those in the hair and beauty industry to create safer spaces, where people can receive hair and beauty treatments that help them look the way they feel.

- Advertisement -

Sarah Morris said, “We have always considered ourselves to be an inclusive salon where everyone is welcome. Looking after our clients has always been our top priority and we want to make sure that everyone feels safe, respected and most importantly, free to be themselves without judgement. 

“Sam and Keri’s training highlighted that sometimes assuming that everyone knows you are inclusive isn’t enough, which is why we have decided to take steps to make sure we are doing what we can to let everyone know.

“We believe that hair is an important tool in everyone’s self-expression, regardless of gender. In our team’s eyes everyone is equal, and we bring that philosophy to life in a practical and transparent way through our gender-neutral pricing. 

“We’ve also added an inclusivity statement alongside our treatment list and on our website. We’ve added subtle stickers to our window to indicate we are LGBTQ+ friendly too. We pride ourselves in being a safe, non-judgemental space – no matter your story or background – you will always have at place at Meraki Hair & Beauty.”

Fellow businesses based at The Parade Shops are keen to become trans allies as well, including Megalash, Minola Moss Lash Boutique and The Beautique Parlour.

Sarah adds, “If you’re a salon owner and would like to know more about what you can do to be a more inclusive salon or if you’re interested in taking part in some trans awareness and inclusivity training, contact Keri at hairhasnogender@icloud.com.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP