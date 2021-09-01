Shropshire accountancy firm welcomes new Practice Manager

A Shropshire accountancy firm has welcomed a new Practice Manager who has a wealth of business experience.

Richard Pettener

Richard Pettener has been appointed by Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, which has offices in Shrewsbury and Telford.

He spent over 30 years working for a renowned local motor dealership, with the last five years spent as a Dealer Principal.

Now he will assist the senior management team at Dyke Yaxley to ensure the smooth running of the firm.

“I am delighted to have joined such a progressive and forward-thinking team, and everyone has been so helpful and supportive as I settle in to my new role,” said Richard.

“Dyke Yaxley has a well-deserved reputation for excellent customer service and for supporting such a wide range of clients across the local and regional area.

“I’m looking forward to building on the strong foundations and procedures the firm already has in place to ensure we continue to exceed customer expectation at all times.”

Richard’s main duties will include making sure internal policies, procedures and regulatory requirements are met, and reviewing processes to support the Dyke Yaxley team in providing first class client service.

“I’m also responsible for monitoring work flow and productivity, holding client review meetings and networking on behalf of the company with other local businesses and organisations.”

Dyke Yaxley Managing Director, Marie Bramwell, said Richard’s appointment was the next step in the firm’s ambitious growth plans.

“We’re very pleased to welcome someone with Richard’s extensive business experience, and thanks to his skills and knowledge, he’s already playing a key role in helping to shape the way we operate on a day-to-day basis.

“The team is looking forward to his input as we move forward and we’re sure his contribution will help us to progress even further when it comes to delivering a service to our clients that’s second to none.”