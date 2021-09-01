Insurance expert takes on cycle challenge in memory of colleague

An insurance expert from a Shropshire firm is to take to the roads for a cycle challenge in memory of a beloved colleague.

Dave Williams prepares for the charity cycle ride

Dave Williams from Henshalls Insurance Brokers, in Newport and Shrewsbury, will join a team of insurance specialists to cycle from Liverpool FC in Anfield, to Cambridge, supporting Team Aviva and Friends Fundraising for Rutty and Paula.

Their aim is to raise £30,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK by completing the 230-mile trek and Dave has his own personal reasons for joining the challenge.

“At Henshalls, we lost our amazing colleague and friend Bryan Cutter last year who was one of our directors, and I felt taking part in the cycle trek would be a good way to honour his memory. Despite living with cancer for the last two years, Bryan faced the illness with dignity and resilience – in fact, he was totally inspirational throughout.

“His humility and courage were a lesson for us all, and he continued to run Park Runs, 5k, 10k and half marathons with many of his friends to raise money to help the fight against cancer – all while going through treatment himself.

“Given his dedication to sport and his love of a challenge, I’m sure he would thoroughly approve of my efforts and I hope we can raise as much money as possible to support this incredible charity.”

Team Aviva set out to organise the challenge as they have recently lost two colleagues to cancer too.

Raoul Suthers, for the team, said: “Our journey will start on September 14, from Paula’s beloved Anfield and will finish in Cambridge for the start of the Aviva Club 110 Annual Conference – a distance of around 230 miles.

“On day one, we’ll cycle from Anfield to Bromsgrove (100 miles), and on day two, we’ll travel another 100 miles from Bromsgrove to Huntingdon, before finishing on day three with a 30-mile ride to the conference venue. Both Paula and Rutty were a huge part of the Aviva family and the conference for many years, and they will be missed but not forgotten.”

Anyone who would like to support the team’s efforts can make a donation at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/220-to-110-cycle