Family law specialist joins FBC Manby Bowdler

A specialist divorce and family lawyer with more than 20 years’ experience has joined award-winning law firm, FBC Manby Bowdler.

New Partner Claire Darley with FBC Manby Bowdler Managing Director Neil Lloyd

Claire Darley has been appointed as a Partner in the family team, which is consistently ranked as one of the top teams in the region for supporting families with legal matters including divorce and child arrangements following relationship breakdowns.

FBC Manby Bowdler Managing Director Neil Lloyd said that Claire’s experience would further develop the team which operates from bases across Shropshire, the West Midlands and Worcestershire.

- Advertisement -

“Claire brings with her a number of years’ experience in family law and a reputation for dealing with complex financial issues, including cases where clients have interests overseas. She is a qualified mediator and is adept at helping families to talk, whether about financial or child arrangements.

“Our Family Team were ranked in Band 1 in the family category in 2021 by Chambers UK in the West Midlands, being praised for our efficient and skilled services as well as being listed in the top tier by the prestigious Legal 500 list. With Claire joining our team, we are set to continue to develop and grow our stellar service to clients.”

Claire, who is also known for her expertise in assisting family businesses to preserve their assets, has chaired the Family Law Committee of Birmingham Law Society for 10 years.

She added, “With separation and divorce rates rising, there is now, more than ever, difficult and sensitive cases that need the dedicated care and attention to reach a resolution, particularly when children or assets are involved.”

“I know that the firm supports each client as an individual and having the opportunity to join the team and help to forge its future is one I’m really looking forward to.”