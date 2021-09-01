12.5 C
Autocraft Telford celebrate Vauxhall approval

By Shropshire Live Business

Autocraft Telford has added Vauxhall to its impressive portfolio of vehicle manufacturer approvals, after successfully passing the brand’s approval assessment.

Matt & Darren Fielding, Directors of Autocraft are delighted to receive Vauxhall’s approval

This latest approval allows Autocraft technicians to receive ongoing training from Vauxhall in order to maintain the highest levels of quality and safety, repairing all vehicles back to Vauxhall’s manufacturer standards.

Vauxhall is joining a prestigious group of brands that Autocraft are approved by, including BMW, MINI, Volvo, Honda, Citroën, Peugeot, Mitsubishi, DS Automobiles, Nissan, Hyundai and Kia.

Matt & Darren Fielding, Directors of Autocraft are delighted to receive Vauxhall’s approval, saying: “This is another fine accolade for our team and we are proud to have added Vauxhall to our group of manufacturer approvals.”

Autocraft is the only accident repair centre in Telford that are approved by Vauxhall.

