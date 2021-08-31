Popular networking event Shropshire Business LIVE returns

Popular networking event Shropshire Business LIVE is returning, serving up a topical debate, networking, and breakfast in a spectacular county location.

The event will be held at Hawkstone Hall near Wem

The event is being organised by Throgmorton Associates of Shrewsbury, in conjunction with Shropshire Business, and will this time be held at Hawkstone Hall near Wem on the morning of September 14.

Shropshire Business magazine editor and Shropshire Business Live TV presenter Carl Jones will host the event, chairing two question time-style panel debates featuring a wide range of local businesses.

Picking up on the ‘Building Back Better’ theme, the event will be delivering top tips on how Shropshire companies can maximise their recovery from the Covid lockdowns.

Confirmed panelists include representatives from:

– The Federation of Small Businesses

– Shropshire Festivals

– Zoom 1Hr

– Planet Doughnut

– Lanyon Bowdler

– WR Partners

– Throgmorton Associates

– Good2Great

A full English breakfast with dietary options, plus teas, coffees, fruit juices, water will also be served.

The Shropshire Business Live TV cameras will also be there, capturing material for the first show of their second series, which will be broadcast later that month on sbltv.co.uk.

Award-winning creative, digital and event management company Yarrington, based in Shrewsbury, will once again be providing all audio visual support for the event.

Carl said: “Our Shropshire Business Live events prior to the pandemic at locations such as Hencote vineyard and Netley Hall were a sell-out, so we’d advise people to book early to secure their seat.

“After so many months of lockdown, we’re all looking forward to the opportunity to network once again with like-minded companies who want to promote the best that Shropshire has to offer, share best practice, and pick up top tips from some of the best in the business.”

Nick Jones added: “Hopefully, the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is now behind us. And with our business community now firmly on the road to recovery, we felt the time was right for this popular networking event to get back on the road.

“The event will serve up a fascinating mix of comment, advice, and valuable networking opportunities with leading local professionals and entrepreneurs.

“If you are able to attend, I would really encourage you to book early as the event is sure to be extremely popular.”

To book your place, go to Eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘Shropshire Business Live’ – or click on this link.

For any questions, please contact event organiser Graham Mills at Throgmorton Associates – graham.mills@sjpp.co.uk