Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Enreach shortlisted for industry award

By Shropshire Live Business

Business communications provider, Enreach, has been shortlisted for the Best Reseller Innovation award at this year’s Comms National Awards.

Duncan Ward, CEO Enreach UK
The Comms National Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the telecoms calendar and the Telford-based provider has been shortlisted thanks to its innovative HD Touch desk phone that is fully integrated with its game-changing cloud solution, Enreach Contact.

Duncan Ward, Chief Executive Officer, spoke of the shortlisting: “We’re very proud to have been shortlisted for the Best Reseller Innovation category at the Comms National Awards for the fourth year in a row.

“This is a true testament to the difference that the HD Touch handset has made for both our customers and our colleagues while working remotely over the past year.

“We’re up against some of the best competition in the industry and would like to say congratulations to all of the finalists!”

The Enreach team will find out if they’ve been successful at the awards ceremony in London on 7 October.

