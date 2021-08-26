Shrewsbury site manager wins leading industry award

A site manager building new homes for Bellway has been awarded a prestigious industry award for his work at a development in Shrewsbury.

Dave Evans, site manager at Bellway West Midlands’ Copthorne Keep development

Bellway’s Dave Evans, site manager at Copthorne Keep, has won a coveted Quality Award in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) 2021 Pride in the Job awards programme.

Dave, who has been site manager at Copthorne Keep since building work began in early 2019, has now won six Pride in the Job awards and one NHBC safety award.

- Advertisement -

The winners of the 2021 Quality Awards were announced in June, following a year-long judging process by NHBC officials.

Now in its 41st year, Pride in the Job remains one of the most highly regarded competitions in the industry, recognising site managers who demonstrate best practice and excellence on-site to build homes of the highest quality.

Dave said: “These awards give us recognition for all the hard work we’ve put into this development, especially during a year where we have faced more challenges than usual due to the pandemic.

“The pandemic meant the site was subject to restrictions which made things a little more difficult, such as the number of people we could have on the site at one time. But the labour force coped really well with it all and everyone on site as been really cooperative.

“I’ve got a good workforce here who all work together to get the job done. I’ve got a good team and it’s a pleasure to come to work. A good team mentality is really important as it was a team effort to win this award.

“I’ve been a site manager for 35 years and I enjoy my job with Bellway.”

Dave will now progress to the next stage of the competition, which will see the winners of the Seal of Excellence and overall Regional Award announced.

Richard Holland, Construction Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “To be recognised by the NHBC is the biggest accolade you could achieve as a site manager, so we are all very proud of Dave and his team on receiving a Quality Award in 2021.

“In a year which has tested everybody in so many ways throughout the construction industry and beyond, Bellway’s commitment to building the highest standard of home remains paramount to our success and Dave has demonstrated that consistently through this most challenging of periods.

“The dedication of all our site managers and their teams is a vital part of Bellway retaining its five-star status with the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for the last five years in succession. Their commitment to delivering homes on time while maintaining the highest level of customer service is a key reason why nine out of 10 Bellway buyers would recommend us as a developer of choice.

“We congratulate Dave and wish him the very best of luck for the Seal of Excellence stage of the awards later this year.”