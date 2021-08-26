Morris & Company launches new luxury holiday lettings business

Morris & Company has launched a new division to add to its established Property, Nursing Care and Site Machinery business line up, with Marrington Escapes, a luxury holiday lettings business near Chirbury.

Chris Morris and Philippa Bason, Marrington Escapes

The launch of Marrington Escapes is an exciting step forward in the Shropshire company’s history. The last division launched was in 2006 with Morris Site Machinery.

The company acquired the beautiful 1,000 acre Marrington Estate near Chirbury in South Shropshire in 2008 and since then has been investing in the country location and its many farm and cottage properties.

- Advertisement -

Chris Morris, Director, explained: “We are launching this latest venture with a selection of carefully renovated farmhouses and barn conversions on the estate, providing self-catering cottages with the compelling attraction of ‘staying in luxury but getting back to nature’.

“We believe the staycation market is here to stay and in today’s pressurised world, escaping to the country but having all the amenities that make a holiday special, will ensure our offer hits the right note.”

The first release of renovated homes includes Marrington Mill, Camlad Barn and Calcot Farmhouse. Chris explained how the renovations have been carefully thought-through in sympathy with the traditional buildings themselves and to continue to blend with their rural environments.

“Each of our properties has been designed to create a cosy, social space for people to enjoy with original features and all the quirky elements that make character cottage and barn living so appealing.

“We are also aware that today’s holiday maker is looking for those extra features which make a holiday property stand out, so we are providing electric car charging points for our guests, hot tubs and firepits to make the most of the outstanding rural setting, along with luxe touches inside” Chris added.

In line with the company’s overarching philosophy of excellence as standard, the holiday homes have been created with quality centre stage, featuring classic country décor, large comfy beds and relaxing sofas, and most importantly all properties offer sweeping views of rural heaven.