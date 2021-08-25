Telford College reveals vocational exam results

Telford College’s vocational students are on a pathway to exciting careers after delivering a string of top grades in their end-of-year assessments.

Kelly Sebastian Boadu from Wellington is working towards a career in accounting and is moving onto a level three AAT course after passing level two

One in three students achieved at least one distinction in their vocational exams this year, and around two thirds of the college’s 25 BTEC courses recorded a 100% pass rate.

Keely Archbold, 18, a former Idsall School student from Shifnal, is now off to study songwriting at Leeds Conservatoire after graduating from her Telford College music course.

She said: “I came to Telford College because I had recently had friends who had secured a place at Leeds College of Music and Liverpool. I had the pleasure to watch them performing at their own gigs and it inspired me to do that myself.

“What I have loved about Telford College are the staff and the course. Despite Covid, the course has really improved me as a musician, and readied me for the next step in studying music.

“The best part of the course has been learning about different sectors of the industry. It opened my eyes to how many different opportunities there are in the whole industry.

“I have made friends who are all working for the same thing. What I would say to others who are considering music at Telford College is to just go for it.

“I deferred from a pathway of sports and football so I could start my journey in music – and I am so glad I chose to start that at Telford College.”

Caitlin Steventon from Wellington is hoping for a career in the TV or film industry after switching from childcare to hairdressing during the first year of her studies.

The former Hadley Learning Community student is now off to University College Birmingham to study specialist hair and media make-up after completing her level three hairdressing and beauty therapy course.

“I would recommend Telford College because the facilities are great and you get opportunities to enter competitions,” said 18-year-old Caitlin, who reached the final of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards during her time at college.

“The teachers are friendly, helpful and encouraging – especially during Covid when I thought I wouldn’t complete the course. Studying here has given me the confidence to go further with my career plans.”

Kelly Sebastian Boadu, 17, is originally from Dusseldorf in Germany, but now lives in Wellington. He wants to be an accountant, and is moving onto a level three AAT course after passing level two.

“I would recommend Telford College because teachers are very helpful. They have been happy to translate for me if I didn’t understand words.”

The college’s sport students recorded a string of distinction star and distinction grades this year, among an overall pass rate of nearly 95%.

Bethany Lane, from Donnington, achieved three distinction stars in her level three extended diploma in sport. The former student of Burton Borough School in Newport is now off to the University of Worcester to study sports development and coaching.

“Being at Telford College has taught me that a little self-belief and determination can go a long way, and anything is possible,” she said.

“I’d describe the course as fun, eye opening, and enjoyable. If you enjoy taking part in different types of sport, and want to expand your sport knowledge whilst having fun, then this is the course to do that.”

Liam McDonagh, 21, from Wellington, completed the level three sport course, run in conjunction with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, with grades which included a merit and two distinctions.

The former Oswestry College student is now heading to the University of Chester to study health and exercise science, and has his sights set on a career as an exercise consultant, personal trainer or rehabilitation specialist.