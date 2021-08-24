Wrekin trio nominated for Housing Heroes and Women in Housing Awards

Three women from The Wrekin Housing Group have been shortlisted in categories at the coveted Women in Housing and Housing Heroes Awards.

Charlotte Hughes, Emma Humphries and Morag Bailey

Morag Bailey is in the running for the ‘Lifetime Achievement in Housing’ after she was nominated by her colleagues due to her selfless attitude and unbreakable commitment to helping others during her 35 years plus in the housing sector.

Morag has worked tirelessly to ensure that tenants voices are heard, and has taken a proactive lead to promote the housing sector’s fight against domestic abuse.

Wrekin’s Head of Operational Services Emma Humphries is nominated for ‘Woman of the Year (tenant/customer focus)’ category after playing an integral role in the Group’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Emma oversees Wrekin’s ‘same day’ repair service, which has seen a further improvement in customer satisfaction, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. Emma was integral in sourcing and securing supplies of PPE and implementing Covid-safe working practices to keep employees and tenants safe.

Emma has shown exceptional personal qualities to achieve high service delivery performance, customer service excellence, as well as serving as an inspiration to her peers.

Charlotte Hughes has been shortlisted for ‘Apprentice of the Year’. Charlotte heads up Wrekin’s central admin team, which was set up to help the organisation during the pandemic. Charlotte put herself forward to help lead and organise the team. Charlotte used her own initiative to recruit people to the team, asking fellow apprentice colleagues to help in the organisation’s response.

Charlotte has also taken on many responsibilitieslinked to recruitment – supporting people who are about to join the organisation. These nominations build on the strong level of female representation across Wrekin – with board member Alison Fisher also being named as one of the top 20 women in housing leaders.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“It’s such an honour to have three strong female role models nominated for these awards. Morag, Emma and Charlotte have made a real difference to people’s lives, which is what we’re all about.

“Morag’s enthusiasm, dedication and drive to positively make a difference is testament to her passion of gaining better housing for all. She is incredibly passionate about the importance of tenants coming first and is dedicated to ensuring they are at the heart of everything we do.

“Emma has made an outstanding contribution to the improvement of our repairs and maintenance service. She is also a fantastic ambassador for women in a trade environment, and has been a passionate advocate about promoting women’s roles within the team.

“Charlotte has been an outstanding addition to Wrekin. She is the first to volunteer and support others, including mentoring and coaching her fellow apprentices. Charlotte has achieved all of this whilst studying at Telford College. Her efforts and willingness to go the extra mile were recognised by the college, who awarded her the Outstanding Achiever award at their annual awards.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday 7 September.