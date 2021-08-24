Kickstart Scheme a success at children’s hospices as new jobs revealed

Young people working at Hope House Children’s Hospices as part of the government’s Kickstart Scheme have praised the opportunities given to them, as recruitment starts for the next wave of jobs with the charity.

Jess Vaughan, one of the recent recruits works at the charity’s Oswestry shop

The scheme means those aged between 16 and 24 and who are receiving Universal Credit are able to apply for the Kickstart positions across the organisation with 12 people taken on since it started in March this year.

Jess Vaughan is 19 and works at the charity’s Oswestry shop. She had left college last year and immediately started job hunting during lockdown.

“I was thrilled when I found out I had got the job through the Kickstart Scheme,” she says.

“Over the past few months since joining Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith I have learned a lot of skills, from customer service to stock checking and operating tills.

“I have actually decided that I would like to continue working in retail as a career now as I have enjoyed this experience so much.”

It’s not just practical skills that have been of huge benefit to Jess.

“I am so much more confident now than I was before I started working here,” she said.

“I have developed so many social skills as well as practical skills and I can really see the difference in myself.”

The charity has started recruiting for new Kickstart Scheme employees this week and as well as roles in retail, there are also roles within our hospices in administration and maintenance.

Kickstart lead Jasmine Rogers said: “We’re delighted to be recruiting more new staff across the charity.

“The Kickstart Scheme means we are able to offer six-month paid placements to those 16 to 24-year-olds that are eligible,” she said.

“We have been working really hard to put together a comprehensive mentoring programme for those who join us.

“As well as knowing the work they are doing will have a real impact in their community, they will also gain meaningful work experience, learn new skills and improve the prospects of going on to find work once the placement has ended.”

You can learn more about our Kickstart Scheme and see what positions are available by visiting hopehouse.org.uk/kickstart by calling, texting or Whatsapp messaging Jasmine on 07435 090109 or pop her an email at kickstart@hopehouse.org.uk