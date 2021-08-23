Henshalls supports employers and businesses with Covid recovery

A Shropshire insurance broker is supporting employers and businesses as they begin their long journey of recovery after Covid 19 thanks to the very latest technology.

Mel Board of The Bear Inn Hodnet and Jenny Osborne from Henshalls

Henshalls, which has offices in Newport and Shrewsbury, has developed a bespoke online portal that offers invaluable advice.

And now, the latest businesses to sign up for support are The Bear Inn at Hodnet, and The Haughmond, near Shrewsbury.

Jenny Osborne, for the broker, said: “Hospitality businesses have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic and for many, the lockdowns and restrictions have caused real difficulties with some unable to reopen at all.

“But we are very pleased to be working with the teams at The Bear Inn and The Haughmond, and we believe our tailored advice will be extremely useful to them as they navigate their way towards the ‘new normal’.”

Mel and Martin Board bought The Haughmond in 2012 when it had been derelict for years and transformed it into a national food destination securing a place in the Michelin Guide and three AA rosettes. They have also now carried out a complete refurbishment of The Bear Inn and have ambitious plans for its future too.

“We’ve been very impressed with the support we’ve received so far from Henshalls, and it’s reassuring to know they are on our side during our recovery,” said Mel.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the loyalty of our wonderful customers throughout this turbulent time and it’s fantastic to finally be able to operate in a more familiar and productive manner.”

The MyWave Connect portal is designed to offer information on health and safety, human resources, risk management, legislative updates and insurance requirements, and it’s accessible 24 hours a day. It delivers automatic timely updates to keep businesses informed of relevant hot topics in the insurance sector and in individual industry sectors, so they’re up-to-date with all the latest developments without having to spend precious time searching the internet.

Jenny said: “As we all start to adapt to the change in our working procedures post-pandemic, we feel it’s important to support local companies, and our portal gives companies the opportunity to access all kinds of advice that could make a real difference.”