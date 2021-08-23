EvaStore Document Management golf day raises funds for local charity

EvaStore Document Management held their annual charity golf day last month at Oswestry Golf Club, raising £3,500 for local charity Hope House and Ty Gobaith.

Vicky Bradbeer, Sales & Marketing Coordinator for EvaStore pictured handing over the cheque to Lynsey Kilvert, Fundraising Team Leader for Hope House

The cheque was presented to the charity this week at the EvaStore offices on Artillery Business Park in Oswestry.

The popular event, now an annual staple at Oswestry Golf Club, saw a total of 22 teams enter. The winning team was Berrys with an excellent score of 88 points.

Vicky Bradbeer, Sales & Marketing Coordinator for EvaStore said: “We had a fantastic day, the weather was amazing, and the course and hospitality was second to none. There were several competitions out on the course including the opportunity to win a Jaguar for a hole in 1 on the 9th!

“We also had a raffle of prizes which had been kindly donated by local businesses to help us raise as much money as possible. I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported the event either by entering a team or donating a raffle prize, we really appreciate your support.”

Lynsey Kilvert, Fundraising Team Leader for Hope House said: “We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support we have received from EvaStore. Without the generosity of our local community, we wouldn’t be able to raise the money we desperately need to make sure we are here for the seriously ill local children and their families that need us the most.

“We need to raise £6.5 million a year to run our services and that simply would not be possible without support from the likes of EvaStore and their supporters.”