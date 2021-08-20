Mutneys welcomes clients to new showroom

Pet grooming supplies manufacturer Mutneys Professional Pet Care Ltd has opened its new showroom at its headquarters in Stoke Heath, near Market Drayton.

Stephanie and Jamie Roberts, directors of Mutneys Professional Pet Care Products at the opening of the new Shropshire showroom

The opening of the 54 square metre showroom comes as the family-owned company also celebrates 25 years in the grooming business.

Directors Jamie and Stephanie Roberts first started the company from their dining room table, and it has since grown to be a UK leader in the industry.

“We are pleased with what we have achieved in the dog grooming business in the past years and we enjoy hearing about our clients loving our products. The last year hasn’t been the easiest but we all need to look ahead and that’s why we are here today to look ahead,” said Mr Roberts.

Mutneys was due to open the showroom last year but had to delay because of the Covid pandemic. “Having a showroom means that, for the first time, all our products will be on display in a retail setting so that our customers can come and have a browse and talk to us face to face about their needs,” said Louise Lamb, Mutneys’ operations manager.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors and welcoming our friends and customers after so many months of restrictions” she added on the day.

All of Mutneys products, many of which are made locally, were on display including its range of dog shampoo and fragrances, the Supertub grooming baths as seen on the popular dog grooming TV show Pooch Perfect , and its dryers.

The new showroom coincided with Mutneys announcing its cooperation with one of the UK’s top grooming experts Julie Harris.

Julie has become established as a leading trainer and has helped pioneer The Groomer Spotlight scheme to give registered groomers a platform to promote their work and continue their training. The Julie Harris range of products is on display in the new showroom and is available from Mutneys for the first time.

“We are really delighted to be able to showcase Julie’s range as part of the event and have Julie Harris trust Mutneys to promote her products,’’ said Stephanie Roberts.

During the event Mrs Roberts also officially presented a cheque for £2,520 to Jenny Martinez from Grinshill Animal Rescue. The money had been raised through a Mutneys’ competition with the top prize a Supertub signed by all those involved in the Pooch Perfect series.

The event was bustling with excitement not only about the new showroom but also as guests had a chance to win several prizes including a voucher from Mutneys, clippers from Wahl, clippers from Heinger and Aqueos anti bacterial shampoo amongst many other gifts.