Net Zero summit to be held in the Ironbridge Gorge

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is holding a ‘Net Zero’ summit in the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution to help businesses ‘demystify’ the quest for a sustainable future.

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive

The Enginuity centre in the Ironbridge Gorge will host the half-day event on September 8, running from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

“If you are interested in creating a sustainability policy for your business, or don’t know where to start on the journey to Net Zero, this will be a valuable fact-finding event,” said Shropshire Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan.

“It will feature speakers and exhibitors from across Shropshire, coming together to help businesses understand exactly where to start when pursuing a Net Zero target.”

The event is sponsored by multi award-winning Telford company Reconomy. Diane Crowe, head of group sustainability, said: “Reconomy recognise there is no time to waste in the race to decarbonise.

“We have set zero carbon targets as part of our Reconomy Environmental Action Plan (REAP), but more importantly continue to take action to reduce the carbon associated with our operation as well as our customers.

“The human impact on the climate is undeniable but the good news is that if we act now we can avoid the worst and catastrophic consequences.

“We believe that all businesses have a part to play in reducing their carbon as every tonne of carbon reduced or emitted matters.”

She added: “Reconomy is the market-leading provider of outsourced services to drive the circular economy – including waste and resource management, recycling services and environmental compliance.

“We are excited to be sponsoring and speaking at the Net Zero Summit where we will share insight and tools that will help businesses of all sizes achieve their sustainability and net zero ambitions.”

After a networking lunch, delegates will hear from a mix of climate experts and sustainability firms on where you can start to have the biggest effect on your businesses.

The event is free for Shropshire Chamber members, but is open to all businesses, with a small charge for non-members.