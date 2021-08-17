Style Optique celebrate 10 year anniversary with Trunk Show

The owners of Market Drayton based optical practice, Style Optique, recently hosted an exclusive two day only Trunk Show in celebration of their 10 year anniversary as independent optical boutique owners.

Sam Dave, Zoe Witham and Eva Dave of Style Optique

The event hosted by Eva and Sam Dave, which took place in July, showcased some of the newest releases from collections shipped on loan exclusively from Paris and Milan, giving existing and new clients the chance to view eyewear in every possible style, shape and colour to suit all personality and colour types.

Existing and new clients were invited to book a private appointment to view the exclusive eyewear ranges – never seen before in the United Kingdom- with the opportunity to buy any of the eyewear including many bespoke, one-off pieces.

Eva Davé, Director & Co-founder & Eyewear Stylist of Style Optique said:

“We can’t believe how 10 years has flown since we bought our optical practice in Market Drayton, Shropshire. During this time, it’s been a huge honour to be part of the local community and serve our clients with their optical needs and help them become eyewear obsessed through access to our exclusive and luxurious eyewear ranges.

“To say thank you, for our 10 year anniversary event, we put together this special Trunk Show giving existing and new clients access to never seen before eyewear collections, straight from Paris and Milan. The event was a great success and it was a pleasure to celebrate our anniversary with our wonderful clients and friends!”