14.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Style Optique celebrate 10 year anniversary with Trunk Show

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

The owners of Market Drayton based optical practice, Style Optique, recently hosted an exclusive two day only Trunk Show in celebration of their 10 year anniversary as independent optical boutique owners.

Sam Dave, Zoe Witham and Eva Dave of Style Optique
Sam Dave, Zoe Witham and Eva Dave of Style Optique

The event hosted by Eva and Sam Dave, which took place in July, showcased some of the newest releases from collections shipped on loan exclusively from Paris and Milan, giving existing and new clients the chance to view eyewear in every possible style, shape and colour to suit all personality and colour types.

Existing and new clients were invited to book a private appointment to view the exclusive eyewear ranges – never seen before in the United Kingdom- with the opportunity to buy any of the eyewear including many bespoke, one-off pieces. 

- Advertisement -

Eva Davé, Director & Co-founder & Eyewear Stylist of Style Optique said:

“We can’t believe how 10 years has flown since we bought our optical practice in Market Drayton, Shropshire. During this time, it’s been a huge honour to be part of the local community and serve our clients with their optical needs and help them become eyewear obsessed through access to our exclusive and luxurious eyewear ranges.

“To say thank you, for our 10 year anniversary event, we put together this special Trunk Show giving existing and new clients access to never seen before eyewear collections, straight from Paris and Milan. The event was a great success and it was a pleasure to celebrate our anniversary with our wonderful clients and friends!”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP