ChipsAway Telford & Wolverhampton thriving under their new management team

ChipsAway in Telford & Wolverhampton are now under new management, with Admin Manager Kirsty McLafferty heading up their workshop which is based in Telford.
Kirsty has been part of the ChipsAway Telford & Wolverhampton since 2010 and is excited about leading the new team at the business.
Kirsty said: “This is an exciting time for the business with new plans and investments to develop the business and improve our services for our local customers.”
ChipsAway in Telford & Wolverhampton is a local workshop which offers a convenient and cost-effective service, providing high quality car body repairs to minor automotive paintwork damage within a matter of hours and at a fraction of the cost of traditional body shop repair methods.