ChipsAway Telford & Wolverhampton thriving under their new management team

ChipsAway in Telford & Wolverhampton are now under new management, with Admin Manager Kirsty McLafferty heading up their workshop which is based in Telford.

Kirsty McLafferty at ChipsAway in Telford

Kirsty has been part of the ChipsAway Telford & Wolverhampton since 2010 and is excited about leading the new team at the business.

Kirsty said: “This is an exciting time for the business with new plans and investments to develop the business and improve our services for our local customers.”

ChipsAway in Telford & Wolverhampton is a local workshop which offers a convenient and cost-effective service, providing high quality car body repairs to minor automotive paintwork damage within a matter of hours and at a fraction of the cost of traditional body shop repair methods.