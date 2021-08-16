Working conditions bring new challenges

Shropshire businesses must learn to adapt to new challenges when it comes to post Covid-19 working conditions.

Dave Williams, from Henshalls Insurance Brokers

That’s the warning from Dave Williams, from Henshalls Insurance Brokers in Newport and Shrewsbury, who said that the rapid changes caused by the pandemic had revealed some organisations were struggling to adjust.

“A survey carried out a year after the crisis was declared has shown that companies are concerned about the state of staff mental health, cyber security, and attracting – and retaining – the most talented employees,” said Dave.

“These key concerns have been identified as the top people-related risks that firms are facing as we all try to adapt to the ‘new normal’ and it’s vital that businesses are flexible and open to changing their approach.”

Dave said globally the survey had shown that cyber security was the top concern for businesses who took part, but in the UK mental health deterioration was the main worry.

“This just shows how far the conversation about mental health has come in the UK and reflects the positive progress that has been made in giving people the confidence to talk about how they are feeling.”

Dave said the survey had shown that the main barriers to resolving the risks companies faced were a lack of senior leadership and a lack of employees with the skills or resources to address the difficulties.

“With more employers now encouraging staff to gradually return to the workplace rather than working from home, it’s vital that management teams identify the risks in their own individual organisation.

“Business insurance cover is also an important step as it protects your company against potential financial losses which could be critical given the past 18 months that companies have faced.

“The losses could be from damage to your property, theft of stock or equipment, or legal costs from injuries to staff or members of the public.

“But take care with this kind of cover, as newly-purchased policies will not cover claims resulting from events that are already happening, so any future claims that relate to Covid-19 are likely to be unsuccessful.”