Monday, August 16, 2021

New senior appointment at Shropshire Homes

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Homes are continuing to grow their workforce with a number of new appointments including the recruitment of a Commercial Director.

Tom Cox
Tom Cox

Tom Cox joins the property developer from Taylor Wimpey, where he began as a management trainee before progressing to the role of Commercial Manager in 2019.  Tom brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in leading the buying and surveying functions of a large organisation, in line with Shropshire Homes’ ongoing strategy for growth and development. 

Across the organisation, the sales, finance and technical departments have also seen expansion following a busy twelve months where demand for housing in the region has soared.  

Additionally, Shropshire Homes have maintained their commitment to training apprentices within their construction teams, equipping young people with the foundations for a successful career in their chosen trade. 

Managing Director, Richard Shackleton says, “We are really pleased to have continued our plans for development during the challenges of the past year, especially with the recruitment of a new director with such valuable insight and experience.   

“In the forty years since Shropshire Homes began, we have always believed that our people are our main asset and are proud to have a workforce who consistently meet our high standards.  With our team going from strength to strength, we look forward to the next forty years building homes of quality and character in and around the county.”  

