Special clinics to answer businesses’ VAT and import queries

By Shropshire Live Business

A series of one-to-one clinics will help businesses across the county navigate new VAT and import rules in the wake of the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Dave Courteen
Dave Courteen

The Marches Growth Hub is one of a number of hubs across the West Midlands which have come together to offer the fully-funded clinics in partnership with the Department for International Trade throughout September – with businesses from the Marches urged to register early to secure their place.

Dave Courteen, chair of the Marches Business Support Steering Group, said the 30-minute online sessions would focus on new arrangements for importing goods from the EU and changes to VAT as a result of the new trading arrangements.

“There have been a number of changes in the way this country trades with the EU as a result of our exit from the union and we know that businesses across the Marches have lots of questions for our experts.

“These clinics will provide an ideal opportunity to get some expert insight and advice  for our companies trading internationally and the Marches Growth Hub is delighted to have teamed up with our colleagues across the West Midlands to help.

“Each business can sign up for one of the import clinics as well as one of the VAT sessions and we would urge as many as possible from Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin to take advantage of this exceptional opportunity.”

To register for a clinic your business must be registered in the West Midlands area, and have import and VAT queries directly related to the UK’s exit from the EU, and have not previously participated in these sessions.

For more information on the clinics and to register your interest see https://www.wmgrowthhubs.co.uk/events.

