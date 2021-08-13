Shropshire training helps organisations understand mental health

Shropshire-based organisations have the chance to learn more about mental health awareness in the workplace during virtual training.

Sally Bromley from Paycare Wellbeing – a not-for-profit organisation which specialises in employee mental health – will share her insight about signs and symptoms of a range of conditions, practising non-judgemental listening, and potential risk factors.

Hosted by Shropshire Chamber, the training runs from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Monday 20th September and is free for organisations with a standard membership (or above), with non-members also welcome to attend.

- Advertisement -

The course aims to increase connection in the workplace by enhancing interpersonal skills, raise awareness which in turn increases productivity and reduces absenteeism, and normalise mental health in the workplace.

Sally says: “I’m passionate about supporting organisations to develop an understanding of mental health which not only benefits the individuals within that workplace, but also benefits the organisation as a whole too.

“Mental ill health is sadly very prevalent so it’s imperative that businesses across Shropshire understand how different conditions may present themselves, how to start potentially difficult conversations, and what support is available which they can signpost their staff towards.”

Attendees can book their place through the Chamber website.