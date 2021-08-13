15.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 13, 2021

Shropshire training helps organisations understand mental health

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based organisations have the chance to learn more about mental health awareness in the workplace during virtual training.

Sally Bromley from Paycare Wellbeing – a not-for-profit organisation which specialises in employee mental health – will share her insight about signs and symptoms of a range of conditions, practising non-judgemental listening, and potential risk factors.

Hosted by Shropshire Chamber, the training runs from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Monday 20th September and is free for organisations with a standard membership (or above), with non-members also welcome to attend.

- Advertisement -

The course aims to increase connection in the workplace by enhancing interpersonal skills, raise awareness which in turn increases productivity and reduces absenteeism, and normalise mental health in the workplace.

Sally says: “I’m passionate about supporting organisations to develop an understanding of mental health which not only benefits the individuals within that workplace, but also benefits the organisation as a whole too.

“Mental ill health is sadly very prevalent so it’s imperative that businesses across Shropshire understand how different conditions may present themselves, how to start potentially difficult conversations, and what support is available which they can signpost their staff towards.”

Attendees can book their place through the Chamber website.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP