Demand for building materials set to continue thanks to construction ‘supercycle’

Demand for building materials looks set to continue for some time as billions of dollars worldwide are pumped into infrastructure following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Huxley, managing director of Besblock

Industry leaders say a construction “supercycle” is set to fuel demand for the next five years, creating jobs and boosting the economy.

Besblock, one of the leading concrete block manufacturers in the UK, based at Halesfield, Telford, has already reported a significant upturn in orders following the easing of restrictions earlier in the year.

“The industry as a whole has been performing well and it looks like this is a trend that is set to last for some time yet,” said managing director Andrew Huxley.

The UK has set aside £600 billion for infrastructure over the next five years, while massive infrastructure investment is also being rolled out in Europe and the United States.

“There is going to be significant investment in building materials over the next few years as more and more projects are funded and come online,” said Mr Huxley. “This is clearly great news for us and great news for the sector as a whole.

“We need to be mindful, as we know there have already been supply and demand issues caused by more capital projects starting up, and this is something we continue to manage.”

In recent years Besblock has invested millions across all of its departments to expand the business and enable block deliveries to go further afield, currently, the firm’s fleet of lorries travel more than 840,000 kms during their deliveries, unloading an average of 2,000 tonnes a day.

It runs two shifts across both its Telford factories, producing the equivalent of a 10km wall of blocks one-metre high every day.

The firm has recently invested in a state-of-the-art sustainable wood burner to replace its gas-powered machine to provide heat in the manufacturing process.