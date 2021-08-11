Shrewsbury blooming in flower show absence thanks to local partnership

A leading Shropshire businessman has praised a partnership in Shrewsbury that has put on a fantastic floral display to lift spirits in the lead up to what would have been the town’s famous flower show weekend.

Shrewsbury in Bloom chairman Cllr Keith Roberts (centre) with Shrewsbury Town Council’s head of operations Gary Farmer (right) and Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover on Weeping Cross traffic island

Tony Bywater, chairman of caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure, commended the collaboration between Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee and local businesses.

“It’s a major blow for the town that Shrewsbury Flower Show has been cancelled for the second year due to the pandemic,” he said. “But the floral displays across Shrewsbury, in The Quarry and Dingle and on traffic islands at 25 locations, which are sponsored by local companies, are fantastic.

- Advertisement -

“The partnership between the town council, the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee and local businesses is delivering for Shrewsbury, the Town of Flowers, yet again.”

Gary Farmer, the town council’s head of operations, also praised the support of local businesses, revealing that there is now a waiting list to sponsor floral displays within the town.

“From Shrewsbury in Bloom’s point of view, we value the support of local businesses, especially during the pandemic,” he said. “We think it’s important that the town looks at its best to encourage people back into Shrewsbury to enjoy themselves after the lockdowns.

“It has been difficult, but we have worked throughout the pandemic to ensure that town continues to look nice and gives people the feelgood factor. The pandemic has made people value outdoor spaces even more.

“We have 1.4 million people visiting The Quarry every year and, having worked for the council for more than 40 years, I think the town’s floral displays this year are on a par with previous years, which is a great achievement under the circumstances.”