Senior development chef at Addo Food Group takes on ‘Cycle the Month’ for charity

A senior development chef at national pastry manufacturer Addo Food Group in Market Drayton is taking part in Prostate Cancer UK’s Cycle the Month challenge to help raise vital funds.

David Martin plans to cycle 300 miles throughout August in order to raise £1,000 for the charity. Just a week into the challenge, David has already clocked up 83 miles and raised £645.

David Martin said: “Prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in the UK, killing 11,500 men a year – that’s one dad, partner, son, brother, grandad, uncle or mate every 45 minutes.

“My original target was £300 but after receiving such a fantastic amount of support, I have surpassed the target twice and my new goal is £1,000. I never dreamt of doubling my target, I want to thank everyone who has supported me and donated so far, if my efforts can help change just one life then I will be immensely happy.”

Prostate Cancer UK is the first British national organisation to help fund research for prostate cancer. The charity also provides specialist health care, information, and financial support to those affected by cancer, with its goal to put men at the heart of everything it does.

Deborah Bolton, CEO of Addo Food Group, said: “We’re delighted that David is raising much-needed funds for such a worthy cause, we are really proud of him for getting involved in the challenge and wish him every success throughout the month.

“Many of us will be affected by cancer at some point in our lives, so a charity like Prostate Cancer UK is one that is close to a lot of our employees’ hearts and its fantastic that David is supporting them.”

You can get involved and help David reach his goal, by donating to his JustGiving page.