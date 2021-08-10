Autocraft support Shropshire businesses with free use of their boardroom

Autocraft accident repair centre based in Telford have decided to open up their boardroom for local businesses to use at no cost.

The boardroom can seat up to 15 people, and is a great space for businesses to use for team meetings or presentations.

The room may also be used for lunches, with catering available if required.

To enquire about reserving the boardroom, businesses may email office@autocraft-telford.co.uk or phone 01952 617468.

Autocraft Telford is Shropshire’s leading accident repair centre, approved by manufacturers with the capability of repairing both major and minor damage for all types of vehicles including BMW, Citroen, Peugeot, DS, Nissan, Honda, Vauxhall, Volvo, MINI, Mitsubishi, Vauxhall and Kia.

With over 40 year’s of experience they can guarantee vehicles will be treated as if it was their own, and their state of the art bodyshop in Telford is a shining example of a modern day repair facility.