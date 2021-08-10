21.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Autocraft support Shropshire businesses with free use of their boardroom

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Autocraft accident repair centre based in Telford have decided to open up their boardroom for local businesses to use at no cost.

Auctocraft has made its boardroom available for local businesses to use for free
Auctocraft has made its boardroom available for local businesses to use for free

The boardroom can seat up to 15 people, and is a great space for businesses to use for team meetings or presentations.

The room may also be used for lunches, with catering available if required.

- Advertisement -

To enquire about reserving the boardroom, businesses may email office@autocraft-telford.co.uk or phone 01952 617468.

Autocraft Telford is Shropshire’s leading accident repair centre, approved by manufacturers with the capability of repairing both major and minor damage for all types of vehicles including BMW, Citroen, Peugeot, DS, Nissan, Honda, Vauxhall, Volvo, MINI, Mitsubishi, Vauxhall and Kia.

With over 40 year’s of experience they can guarantee vehicles will be treated as if it was their own, and their state of the art bodyshop in Telford is a shining example of a modern day repair facility.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP