18.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 9, 2021

Hanson opens its Condover quarry for biodiversity competition

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Hanson’s Condover sand and gravel quarry, near Shrewsbury, is among the sites participating in the fifth round of the company’s biodiversity competition, the Quarry Life Award.

Students participating in the Quarry Life Award
Students participating in the Quarry Life Award

The international competition is run every three years by Hanson’s parent company HeidelbergCement to raise the understanding of the biodiversity value of quarrying sites during and after extraction and share new best practices.

Quarry manager Kyle Beaven said: “The aim is to encourage projects which can support or enhance the work we are already doing at Condover to improve biodiversity and the quality of restoration. We also want to hear from people who have ideas which will create a better understanding of the importance of quarrying and its vital role in improving the built environment.”

- Advertisement -

The site has recently obtained planning permission to access another 2.85 million tonnes – about 15 years’ worth of material – to the south of the main pit. The new extension is approximately 54 acres, with 22 acres being processed to supply mineral to the Shropshire area, and will provide a range of diverse habitats once restored.

The Quarry Life Award is being held in more than 20 countries across the globe and aims to increase the understanding of the interaction between nature and quarries as well as contributing to global nature conservation goals in raising the awareness of the importance of biodiversity and bringing people closer to nature.

At a national level, the competition has two streams: research and community, both of which offer a £5,000 top prize.

The research stream focuses on scientific projects that increase knowledge of quarry-specific ecology and/or lead to improved biodiversity, landscape, or water management. It is aimed principally at academics, scientists and research groups.

The community stream is for projects that educate about biodiversity in quarries or help the quarry to better connect with its neighbours and raise awareness among the wider general public of the biodiversity at extraction sites. This stream is open to everyone – individuals, students, schools and community groups.

National winners are then put forward into the international stage of the competition, with projects judged to be the best in each of six categories (biodiversity management, habitat and species, beyond quarry borders, biodiversity and education, connecting quarries and local communities, and nature-based solutions) receiving a prize of £8,700 (€10,000) with the best project overall receiving no less than a total of £26,000 (€30,000).

The deadline for submitting outline proposals is November 18, 2021. A panel of experts will then select six of the proposals to become projects to be carried out on Hanson sites between January and September 2022. The UK winners will be chosen by a national jury and share a prize fund of £10,000 and will also go forward to the international competition.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP