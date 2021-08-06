15.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 6, 2021

Simply Interview triples fundraising total for local charity

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Simply Interview, a local business that streamlines the hiring process, has tripled the amount raised for the charity Climbing Out at the Mile of Smiles event.

Climbing Out volunteers raising money at Mile of Smiles
Climbing Out volunteers raising money at Mile of Smiles

Mile of Smiles was held in Shrewsbury at the end of July. Shropshire Festivals organised the free event to celebrate the return of culture to the town, with performances taking place around town throughout the day.

On the day volunteers were collecting donations for the Shropshire based charity, Climbing Out, which helps people rebuild confidence, self-esteem and motivation following traumatic experiences. Their activity programmes combine outdoor pursuits with personal development to help their participants find a new way forward.

Simply Interview has donated £1,000, tripling the amount raised to a total of £1,500.

Simply Interview launched earlier this year to offer a hassle-free hiring service to businesses across the West Midlands and mid Wales. They provide pre-vetted available candidates to businesses for a one-off fee, to make hiring more affordable than using recruitment agencies. They have permanent job roles available throughout Shropshire.

Director Stuart Danks said, “When we heard about the positivity that was being spread at the Mile of Smiles event we wanted Simply Interview to get involved!

“On the day the event generated smiles throughout the town with some great performances. Shropshire Festivals picked a fantastic charity to support with fundraising and we wanted to make a contribution so the funds raised would make a real difference to their brilliant work.”

