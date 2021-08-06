Shifnal-based digital accountancy firm expands with new team member

A Shifnal digital accountancy firm has taken on an additional client manager to help with an increasing workload after experiencing a sustained period of growth.

Jim Batt

Jim Batt, an ACCA qualified accountant, joined the Spotlight Accounting practice from a large regional firm and brings with him a wealth of experience in different sectors, systems and processes.

The practice now has 5 full time staff and has been working hard during the Coronavirus pandemic helping clients keep up with the many grants and business support packages available and allowing clients to effectively manage their fluctuating cash flow and payroll.

Carrie Stokes, director and founder of Spotlight said:

“Jim is very personable and fits in well with the team, as a smaller practice we are able to really get to know and support our clients who appreciate that personal touch. As a self-confessed geek, Jim enjoys researching and keeping up to date with legislation particularly around tax.”

Jim’s specialities include system and process reviews, R&D tax credits and is Video Game Tax Relief which can offer tax savings to those in the creative industries sector to encourage planning, designing, developing, testing, and production of the video games. Jim said:

“I enjoy giving my clients the option when it comes to tax fees, there is never just one option, there are always many ways of saving tax or deferring tax which helps with cash flow.

“The adoption of automation and cloud-based accounting has been accelerated during the Coronavirus pandemic with more businesses embracing the new technology which we specialise in.

“This means we are able to add value to a business by offering a more regular advisory service rather than just a compliance service or presenting a set of accounts after the year end. Businesses can them make smart decisions with a wealth of management information at their fingertips.”

Spotlight has ambitions plans to grow and will be offering more job opportunities in the future as they roll out of their tax diagnostic service which enables business owners to ensure that that are taking advantage of all tax saving opportunities and maximising the value that they can extract out of their business.