Friday, August 6, 2021

Beaver Bridges to design and build footbridge for University of Brighton

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Beaver Bridges has signed a £3.5m agreement with the University of Brighton in a partnership that will see the Shropshire-based bridges and construction company design and build a new pedestrian footbridge.

The bridge will improve connectivity and walking routes between the University sites
Linking a scheme of developments in the Lewes Road area of the city, the project will include full turnkey design and build of a bespoke bridge structure to combine two sides of the campus. Featuring stairs at one end and the provision of a lift to aid accessibility, the complex structure will tie into a podium attached to the far side of a building to improve connectivity and walking routes between the University sites.

From design to build, the project is due to last 52 weeks – with the bridge expected to be completed and open to pedestrians in summer 2022.

Whilst a great step for Beaver Bridges from a commercial perspective, this new contract will also help to provide up to 5 new roles within the area of Brighton, and it is expected that further roles will become available during the 52-week project.

With a heavy emphasis on landscaping and impressive design, the bridge structure will form as a new landmark to the area. As well as its visual aesthetic, the new bridge will also enhance local security measures by capturing CCTV footage from one side of the bridge to the other.

The landmark pedestrian bridge forms just one element of ‘The Big Build’ project at the University of Brighton, which will aim to create a new gateway into the city for the benefit of both students and staff.

Henry Beaver, Managing Director at Beaver Bridges, commented on the new agreement:

“We are delighted to sign a new agreement with the University of Brighton and to have involvement in such a milestone transformation project. We are committed to delivering this project in a complex urban area with minimal impact, whilst practicing the highest safety standards. Our team are looking forward to showcasing the range and depth of our services in such a vibrant city.”

