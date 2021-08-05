Three new partners and one retirement for Shropshire law firm

A Shropshire law firm has welcomed three new lawyers to its partnership, while one long-serving partner has retired after 34 years with the firm.

Allison Birtles is retiring after 34 years of service, whilst Claire Yardley, Neil Davies and David Pugh are now partners of Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

Claire Yardley, Neil Davies and David Pugh are now partners of Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, with the firm bidding farewell to Allison Birtles.

Allison specialised in commercial and agricultural property, based in Ludlow, and managing partner, Brian Evans, paid tribute to her career with the firm.

He said: “Both personally, and on behalf of the partners, I would like to thank Allison for her hard work and dedication to the firm throughout her 34 years of service, and we wish her a long and happy retirement.

“I know Allison took great pride in supporting many local businesses and individuals in the Ludlow area, as well as further afield, and she will be missed by her clients and colleagues alike.

“The commercial and agricultural property team in Ludlow will continue to offer a first-class service for existing and new clients.”

Welcoming the three new partners, Brian said Lanyon Bowdler was in a strong position as the firm looked to the future.

“Whilst the past year has been tremendously difficult for everyone, our client base has grown and I am extremely proud of how we have adapted as a firm,” he said.

“The addition of new partners helps to push the firm forward and I am delighted to welcome Claire Yardley, Neil Davies and David Pugh to the partnership.

“Claire is a dispute resolution specialist based in Hereford and is a well-respected negotiator with nearly 15 years of experience.

“Neil heads up our Court of Protection Department and is one of the leading figures in his field, being recognised as a Rising Star in the 2021 Legal 500 guide.

“David recently entered his tenth year at Lanyon Bowdler, and is an accomplished private client solicitor, dealing with Wills, trusts and the administration of estates.

“All three are a credit to the firm and will bring a range of experience and expertise to the partnership.”