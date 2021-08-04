Shropshire social media specialist secures Local Rewards contracts with four more local authorities around the UK

Shropshire-based tech SME, Maybe* Tech, which works with retailers around the UK to develop and optimise their social media presence as a way of improving business results, has secured contracts with four new local authorities for the roll-out of its Local Rewards programme.

Polly Barnfield OBE, CEO of Maybe* Tech

The company, which is based near Market Drayton, is now rolling out the programme, which allows businesses to communicate with, and reward, shoppers when they hit their local High Streets, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, Kent and Medway Growth Hub, Bristol City Council, and Cotswolds District Council. Currently over 30,000 businesses feature in the combined Local Rewards programmes in the UK.

The Local Rewards programme has been created with the intention of ‘levelling the playing field’ between local retailers and giants like Amazon. The scheme aims to help retailers around the country recover from the impact of COVID-19 and give them a route to reach more customers and make more sales. Businesses can also cross-promote and support their High Street neighbours to create an online network of connected traders.

The technology enables shoppers to see businesses near them, view and engage with their social media content and shop with them via Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. In addition, for every pound a shopper spends “in store” with a participating business they earn a point which can be used to claim rewards offered by local businesses across the county.

Polly Barnfield OBE, CEO of Maybe* Tech said: “These local authorities recognise that retailers in their towns need to communicate with shoppers in real-time and be able to showcase what’s available. To compete, High Street businesses need to up their digital game, promote their physical stores and collaborate. Local Rewards helps them to do that, and we are excited to be partnering with these authorities to deliver a positive impact for their towns.”

The company has also launched a search to find 3,600 people from around the UK interested in becoming the champions of their local high streets. The High Street Champions programme is about enabling people, whether they’re a business owner, a social media expert or just a person who lives in a town to be the champion of their local high street. Champions will be asked to share their town’s High Street Guide every day on social media, put up posters locally, and tell local businesses how to make use of the platform.

“Everybody will have a different way of doing this, but we will provide everything they need to make their high street famous and to ensure people are invited there on a daily basis,” said Barnfield.