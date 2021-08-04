Oswestry-based EAS strengthens senior management team

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialist Endpoint Automation Services (EAS), which operates nationally from its Oswestry-based offices, has appointed new senior hire Russell Lawrie as Commercial Director.

Russell Lawrie, Commercial Director of Endpoint Automation Services

Russell joins with a wealth of high level and sought after automation sector experience from global IT specialist Xeretec, where he latterly held the role of Head of Business Intelligence during his 13 years with the business.

Phil Lewis, Co-Founder of EAS comments: “We are thrilled that Russell will be leading our commercial division. His insight, expertise and contacts in the sector will be invaluable to us, and Russell will play a key role in supporting our ambitious future growth plans. The team and I are very much looking forward to working with Russell in driving the business forward.”

Russell added: “We find ourselves at a defining moment: the decisions and choices we make today will determine the course of entire generations’ lives and livelihoods. RPA technology is changing how the world gets work done. When robots do repetitive, high-volume tasks, humans are freed to focus on the things they do best enjoy more; innovating, collaborating, creating, and interacting with customers. Businesses get a boost, too; higher productivity, efficiency, and resilience. With so many new innovative technologies available like discovering the right processes to automate, governing the automation pipeline, AI document processing, and driving insights from your digital workforce it’s no wonder RPA is rewriting the story of work.

“Our short-term focus at EAS will be to add value to our existing loyal client base and help them to scale up their automation to drive even greater value from their investment. We have so many use cases across many industry sectors and we look forward to sharing our success stories to attract new clients and to support them during this transformational era.”

EAS set an ambitious target to surpass the £1m sales mark in 2021. It has built over 100 software robots to date since its formation only 5 and a half years ago, many of which have been for its national clients in the healthcare, financial and legal services sectors.

With a business model perfectly suited to today’s business challenges, EAS Automation was founded in 2015 and provides RPA solutions to organisations across legal, pharma and public sectors. EAS focuses on supporting organisations with business process automation saving customers time, money and resources and is now considered one of the UK’s leading RPA specialist consultancies.