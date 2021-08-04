Bayston Hill quarry sponsors mental health training

Tarmac’s Bayston Hill quarry in Shropshire has recently supported a local childcare provider by offering funding for staff and parents to take part in mental health training.

Tarmac’s Bayston Hill quarry supported a local childcare provider by offering funding for staff and parents to take part in mental health training

The donation of £1,300 to Kym’s House will go towards a six-week course for local parents and a four-week course for staff. Quarry employees have also provided a meeting room for the workshops to take place.

The training started in early July, with sessions covering a variety of topics including how to parent with confidence, creating work-life balance, improving communication and managing emotional wellbeing.

- Advertisement -

The workshops are being facilitated by training provider Early Years Development International, a local company, which provides bespoke training packages to parents and early years professionals to help and support children’s wellbeing and development.

Kym Crippin, owner of Kym’s House, said: “Kym’s House would like to thank Tarmac for the amazing opportunity they have given the staff and parents to access training for emotional support at a time when it is most needed. The feedback from both staff and parents has been extremely positive.”

Frey Thomas and Tina Rounding from Early Years Development International, said: “We would like to thank Tarmac for providing the funding for us to carry out these workshops. The training will not only be of help to the staff and parents of Kym’s House but has also given us the opportunity to raise the profile of our company within the local community.

“Our aim, as a company, is to support parents and early years educators to provide the best start for all children and we believe that the funding your company has provided will continue to be of great benefit to the community and surrounding areas.

“All the sessions have been well attended so far and we’ve had some great feedback, with parents saying they were already starting to implement our EYDI strategies and were achieving success, which is wonderful.”

Jack Brookes, assistant works manager at Bayston Hill quarry, said: “I’m pleased Kym approached us for support with this project. As soon as I received the email, I knew it was something that Tarmac would love to be involved with.

“Mental health awareness is so important, and I’ve seen first-hand how having the right support is key, so it fills me with pride that we have been able to support this project.”