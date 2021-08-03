HR Dept launches in Mid Wales following Shropshire success

Two specialist HR firms have joined forces to launch a new company to support small and medium sized businesses in Mid Wales.

Lee Monroe and Niamh Kelly have joined forced to launch The HR Dept Mid Wales

The HR Dept Mid Wales has been created following the huge success of The HR Dept Shropshire and The HR Dept Abergavenny, Brecon, Blaenau Gwent & Cwmbran and will fill the geographical gap between the two existing companies.

The two directors of the new company have almost 45 years combined experience as HR professionals at senior levels and have built up teams at their existing firms of highly qualified and knowledgeable HR experts.

Award-winning The HR Dept Shropshire was started by Niamh Kelly in May 2018 and the success of that operation saw an expansion with the launch of The HR Dept Wrexham and Chester. The new business sees Ms Kelly partner with Lee Monroe, Director of HR Dept Abergavenny, Brecon, Blaenau Gwent & Cwmbran.

The HR Dept provides human resources and employment law support to small and medium-sized businesses across all sectors and industries who have employees ranging in numbers from one to 250.

Ms Kelly said: “We are delighted to announce this expansion. The HR Dept Mid Wales is a natural progression for myself and Lee and follows on from continued growth which is meeting the need for an ever-increasing demand for quality HR services.

“We have both seen a rise in the amount of work we have been getting and were aware of a void between our areas where businesses were looking for HR support, so it makes perfect sense to meet in the middle and provide our combined expertise for the benefit of firms in Mid Wales.

“The HR Dept Mid Wales will cover an area from Shropshire across to Aberystwyth, including Welshpool and Newtown, up to Machynlleth and down to the area currently covered by Lee.

“We have been working hard within the community and are committed to providing help, advice and support in whatever way we can. We have, for example, been providing webinars for Newtown Focus Group. The HR Dept Mid Wales has already secured new clients and received some excellent Trustpilot reviews.”

Mr Monroe said: “These are exciting times for The HR Dept and we are delighted to be bringing our extensive experience to the people and businesses of Mid Wales – helping them meet their HR obligations.

“It’s been a difficult 12 months or so for many businesses and it’s important to know that support is available in helping them prevent any people problems that may occur within a company.

“Whether that be in terms of employment law, disciplinary procedures or employee contracts, more and more businesses are reaping the benefits of employing a fully qualified experienced team of HR experts to help them meet their HR needs.

“The HR Dept has a proven track record – something we are delighted to now bring to the people of Mid Wales.”