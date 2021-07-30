15.3 C
Friday, July 30, 2021

Shropshire organisations invited to get involved with Health & Care Wellbeing Festival

By Shropshire Live Business

A Wellbeing Festival is taking place this September aimed at those involved in the Health and Care sectors in Shropshire with local organisations invited to get involved.

In Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin there are over 20,000 people working within these sectors including hospital workers, doctors and nurses, Care homes, domiciliary teams, adult social care, primary care staff plus all the support functions and office-based personnel.

STW Integrated Care System (ICS) will be offering all these people a chance to ‘visit’ the virtual Wellbeing Festival specially developed with them in mind.

The overall theme will be of acknowledging the hard times and the hard work, acceptance of the challenges they all faced over the past 18 months and then adaptation and advancement to a more positive future.

The virtual festival will run throughout the whole day for the entire week 6 – 10 September, with daytime and evening programmes so everyone has an opportunity to access some of the sessions.

The programme will include high profile speakers with topics such as Resiliency training, Personal Growth, the Science of Happiness and much more. To give the event a local feel, there will be sessions filmed on location to shine a spotlight on the very varied work of the NHS and Social Care teams.

In addition, delegates will be able to join in with activity sessions, band practice, meditation, mindfulness and also learn about herbology, skin care and inner-health routines, ending each day with a Book at Bedtime.

Victoria Rankin of Shropshire Telford & Wrekin ICS chats to Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard about the festival on Shropshire Business Live TV.

Get Involved

Local organisations and individuals are being invited to contribute towards the programme, this may be a workshop, an activity session, a nature ramble, a craft class even, the team behind the festival are open to offers that will make the festival a fun, relaxing and interesting place for the staff to ‘visit’.

For details on how to get involved visit https://stwwellbeingfestival.co.uk/get-involved/.

