Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler scoops top rankings in leading legal guide

A Shropshire law firm and one of its partners have received high recognition in a prestigious guide aimed at the international private wealth market.

Graham Fuller

FBC Manby Bowdler has been awarded the top Band 1 ranking in the Private Wealth Law category of the annual Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2021 for Shrewsbury and surrounds, while lawyer Graham Fuller, Partner in the Wills, Probate & Lifetime Planning team has been singled out as ‘up & coming’.

The publication is one of the most comprehensive independently researched handbooks used by family offices and professional advisers across the world that are looking for legal experts in a specific field.

- Advertisement -

In the guide FBC Manby Bowdler is praised for standing out in the Shrewsbury market as a firm that is “strong in all areas of non-contentious trusts, estates and tax law”, with the firm’s practitioners being “very professional and extremely knowledgeable”, complimenting the team’s particular talents within agricultural law.

The Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning team are also commended for projecting a “quality offering” for private clients, highlighting the team’s “very thorough and responsive” work ethic.

Partner Graham Fuller has received a ‘notable practitioner’ ranking in the publication and is endorsed as a “top-dollar” wills and probate lawyer. He is praised for his knowledge and professionalism combined with a “strong and strategic and commercial focus on how best to achieve client’s needs”.

Based at the firm’s Shrewsbury office but working across Shropshire, he advises on all aspects of wills and probate work and elderly client matters and is a full member of the Society of Estate Practitioners and Solicitors for the Elderly.

Graham said: “This is an independently researched guide using client feedback to decide its rankings, so to be recognised in this way is a real compliment.

“Working with high-net-worth estates is a specialist field and I am pleased to use my expertise in this sector for the benefit of our clients. Stellar service is at the heart of what we do here at FBC Manby Bowdler and we always aim to deliver quality advice to every one of our clients.”