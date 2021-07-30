15.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 30, 2021

Shropshire-based Addo creates more than 65 jobs to support consumer demand

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Chilled pastry producer Addo Food Group is recruiting for 70 vacancies at its Palethorpes Bakery in Market Drayton, in order to meet the country’s rising demand for fridge-staples since the pandemic.

Team members at Palethorpes Bakery in Market Drayton
The group has created a range of new part-time, full-time, temporary and permanent jobs, including production and factory operatives, engineers, technical service managers, development chefs and technologists, executives and taste panel coordinators.

Deborah Bolton, CEO of Addo Food Group said: “We have kept the nation supplied with chilled pastry products over the past 16 months and we have been working hard to produce our quality pastries, pasties and party food for major retailers – as well as manufacturing rolls and pies for our leading brands Wall’s Pastry and Pork Farms.

“This recruitment drive will help to support our current employees with the surge in sales and there are a variety of positions available for people with all levels of experience, across our Nottingham, Shropshire, Dorset and Poole factories.”

Experience within the food manufacturing industry isn’t essential as full training will be provided for all roles.

Addo Food Group is the market-leading producer of chilled savoury products in the UK and currently employs around 2,400 people. The company manufactures a range of savoury quiches, pies, pasties, slices, scotch eggs, sausage rolls and pork pies for major retailers, including category-leading brands Wall’s Pastry and Pork Farms.  

For more information about the vacancies visit – addofoodgroup.com/join-us/vacancies/

