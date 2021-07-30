15.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 30, 2021

Projects tackling unemployment receive nearly £800,000 grant funding

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Projects supporting unemployed people to build a brighter future have benefited from almost £800,000 of grant funding.

Landau CEO Sonia Roberts
Landau CEO Sonia Roberts

And with a further £700,000 still available, small and voluntary organisations across Shropshire are being invited to claim a share of the funding.

The ESF Community Grants scheme has supported multiple projects across the county since applications opened in January 2020 and in turn this has helped hundreds of individuals gain access to jobs, training or education.

- Advertisement -

The grant is managed by Telford-based employment and education charity Landau in partnership with the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and European Social Fund (ESF).

Sonia Roberts, CEO of Landau, said: “There are so many voluntary organisations across Shropshire delivering targeted and effective support to those who need it most and these grants are helping them to make a really positive impact in our communities.

“The programme is enabling those who have experienced barriers to employment or training to learn new skills, develop confidence and get back to work and we look forward to receiving the next round of applications over the coming months.”

Grants of between £5,000 and £20,000 are available through the scheme and applications are still open for organisations that offer activities that help improve confidence, promote personal development or facilitate social integration through sports, clubs and support groups.

Third sector and small organisations with a turnover of less than £8.5 million and fewer than 49 employees are eligible to apply for a grant through the programme, which forms part of a multi-million-pound series of measures overseen by the Marches LEP to transform lives across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Applications close in March 2022 and for information on eligibility and the full funding criteria visit https://landaugrants.co.uk/ or email landaugrants@landau.co.uk.

A grants panel made up of representatives from key local stakeholders will help ensure that the funding reaches projects that can make a real difference to those who need it most.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP