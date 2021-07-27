Aico sign Zero Carbon Shropshire pledge

Aico have signed the Zero Carbon Shropshire (ZCS) pledge to support other local businesses on the journey to net zero and show their commitment to addressing the Shropshire-wide climate and ecological crisis.

The ZCS initiative is supported by the Shropshire Climate Action Partnership (SCAP), who created and oversee the Zero Carbon Shropshire Plan that provides an adequate response to the climate emergency.

As the European leader in home life safety, Aico place sustainability at the fore, striving to create sustainable futures for local communities and environment. Prior to signing the ZCS pledge, the Oswestry-based company made a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. By implementing a simple Measure, Reduce, Balance strategy, Aico will measure the emissions annually, work to reduce them and finally offset the remainder via the means of credible, ethical offsetting and sequestration.

- Advertisement -

By signing the Zero Carbon Shropshire pledge, Aico will work with SCAP and other organisations, businesses and communities across Shropshire to work toward decarbonisation, large-scale restoration of biodiversity and the creation of more sustainable businesses. Those who have signed the pledge will work together, collaborate and share knowledge to achieve net zero carbon in Shropshire by 2030.

Lee Duffy, Operations and Learning & Development Manager at Aico says of the pledge:

“We are in the middle of a climate crisis, if we do not take action now, we may do catastrophic damage to our planet. We call Shropshire home; it’s also called the birthplace of the industrial revolution. By collaborating with Shropshire Climate Action Partnership and working with them to implement their Zero Carbon Shropshire Plan, we are making a commitment to not only help undo the damage of the industrial revolution, but join a new revolution in sustainable growth, partnerships, and collaboration, not only for the county we call home, but across the country. Sustainability is within our core values, we certainly do not have all the answers, but we have commitment, drive, passion and enthusiasm to make long term change.”

Aico have already commenced their journey to net zero carbon, implementing initiatives to reduce their environmental impact and improve sustainability both locally and nationally. These programmes include reviewing the energy usage of their business operations, reducing the carbon footprint of their products, eliminating waste from product packaging and electrical equipment, and continuing to improve the energy efficiency of their headquarters. Recently, Aico have also been selected as a Net Zero Carbon Business Champion by the Construction Leadership Council, helping to support the sector’s industry change programme, CO2nstruct Zero.

Sue Burnell, Enterprise Engagement Chair of Zero Carbon Shropshire comments:

“We’re delighted that Aico has signed the Zero Carbon Shropshire pledge and are going to join us in helping Shropshire become carbon neutral by 2030. Aico have already made a great start, such as moving into a new energy efficient building, focusing on helping their supply chain work towards zero carbon, encouraging employees to cycle to work and re-wilding the area outside their premises. There is still lots to do though and they are now focusing on nailing down detailed plans working with Zero Carbon Shropshire and other organisations to achieve their goal.”

Through the ZCS pledge, Aico will share their learnings from their own journey to net zero with other members and raise awareness of the importance of becoming a sustainable business to the Shropshire community.

To learn more about the Zero Carbon Shropshire pledge and the Shropshire Climate Action Partnership please visit: https://zerocarbonshropshire.org/