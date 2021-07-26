Wellbeing organisations collaborate for joint events

Two organisations dedicated to improving health and wellbeing within the UK’s workplace are set to collaborate for a number of events.

Health and wellness coach Laura Butler

The teams behind Paycare Wellbeing and The Wellness Hub will running training sessions in the coming months, designed to help employers revolutionise staff support.

Laura Butler, who runs The Wellness Hub, specialises in preventative health and wellbeing – offering guidance on nutrition, exercise, mindfulness and much more. Paycare Wellbeing is the dedicated arm of not-for-profit organisation Paycare, which runs a range of accredited mental health training for businesses.

Wellbeing Manager Kerry B Mitchell said: “Laura has been a friend of Paycare for a long time and it’s always a pleasure to have her supporting our events, so collaborating with The Wellness Hub seemed like a natural next step.

“We are looking forward to sharing our expertise on her fantastic platform, and for Laura to have the opportunity to do so through our monthly e-clinics.”

The first date for diaries is Monday 13th September, when The Wellness Hub will host an anxiety e-clinic from 10am to 11am, led by Kerry and her team. Then at 2pm the same day, Laura will lead a Paycare Wellbeing e-clinic on emotional eating (which can be booked through the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/emotional-eating-registration-164298524309).

The collaboration will continue on Monday 10 January with another e-clinic at 10am around Kickstarting Your Health and a Wellness Hub session at 2pm on anxiety risk factors and five top tips for managing anxiety.

Laura added: “There is so much synergy between myself and Paycare – we have a longstanding relationship and by working together we can help improve the culture around workplace wellbeing, making it easier for organisations to transform the support they can provide to their teams.

“My specialism is around sharing solutions and practical ways individuals can take control of their health and wellbeing, and Kerry’s expertise and training around mental health adds real value to The Wellbeing Hub. The work we do really complements each other, and means the organisations we work with gain access to an even greater range of information and support, which they can use to boost workplace wellbeing.”